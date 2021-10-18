Clayton-le-Woods house collapse: Gas was not the cause, says firm
Gas did not cause or contribute to the collapse of a house in which a man was killed, a gas company has said.
The body of Carl Whalley, 57, was found in the wreckage of the fire-hit home on Kirby Avenue in Clayton-le-Woods, Lancashire, on Friday afternoon.
Gas company Cadent said an investigation found no fault with gas mains and pipes in the area.
Lancashire Police said it was continuing to work with the fire service to establish the cause.
In a statement, Mr Whalley's family said they were "devastated" by the loss of their "much-loved family member".
"He was the centre of our world and it has been ripped apart," they said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or CCTV footage of the surrounding area to contact them.
