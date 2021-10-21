Whitworth crash: Toddler seriously hurt after being hit by car
A two-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when he was knocked down by a car.
The toddler was hit by a Ford Focus on Cowm Park Way South in Whitworth, Lancashire, at about 17:25 BST on Wednesday.
Lancashire Police said the boy was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in a serious condition.
Sgt Martin Wilcock said: "My thoughts are with his family at this time. We have an officer giving them support."
Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
