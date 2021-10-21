Blackburn's King George's Hall celebrates centenary
King George's Hall is celebrating a centenary of hosting musicians and politicians in Blackburn.
The foundation stone was laid by King George V in 1913 but construction paused over World War One, when it was used as a Red Cross hospital.
Opened by Lord Derby on 21 October 1921, it has since hosted The Beatles, Paul Weller and Joanna Lumley.
Blackburn comedian Tez Ilyas and singer Grace Davies are performing at the centenary celebration later.
Councillor Damian Talbot, from Blackburn with Darwen Council, said the hall was "such an important piece of our borough's cultural heritage".
David Bowie performed at the venue as part of his Ziggy Stardust tour in 1973, while bands included Queen and The Courteneers have also played to crowds at the hall.
Local residents have been contributing memories, including one whose mother "went in to labour with me in the Windsor Suite when my mum and dad had a band playing there".
Caroline Berry also recalled meeting her husband there for the first time, adding: "I can still remember my chat-up line and all those warnings to steer clear but we've proved them all wrong."
Tony Hogg said he still had his uncle's ticket from a concert by the original Status Quo line-up.
"He scrambled up on the stage - one or two beers presumably had beforehand - touched Francis Rossi's leg, then got thrown off stage back into the crowd by a roadie," he said.
The centenary event is being hosted by BBC North West Tonight weatherman Owain Wyn Evans.
