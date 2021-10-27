Trio jailed after man taken against his will in Blackburn
Three men who forced a man into a vehicle against his will in a supermarket car park have been jailed.
Gratas Mitkus, Mantas Vitkus and Liudvitkas Luksys targeted their victim at Tesco in Blackburn at 12:20 BST on 5 March before driving off.
When the men were arrested, officers found work gloves, thick adhesive tape, a crowbar, bin-liners and a knife-sharpening iron in one of their cars.
The trio pleaded guilty to affray at Preston Crown Court.
Luksys, 25, of no fixed address, and Vitkus, 26, of Holland Street in Hull, were jailed for 15 months, while Mitkus, 25, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 17 months in prison.
Lancashire Police said officers received a number of calls from concerned onlookers who had seen the man be taken against his will.
CCTV showed the victim - a man in his 20s - drive into the car park in Hill Street in a Skoda Octavia and walk towards the trolley shelter with a second man.
'Shocked and concerned'
Mitkus, Vitkus and Luksys then detained the victim and took him back to his Skoda, before driving off.
Police believe the victim, who later contacted the force to confirm he was safe and well, was taken to an address on Gloucester Road for about 20 minutes.
Det Con Hazel Richardson said: "These three defendants took a man against his will in broad daylight and their behaviour left all who saw it shocked and concerned for the victim's welfare.
"I am sure they will all be relieved to know the victim is now safe and well."