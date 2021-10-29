Ulnes Walton parents criticise proposed jail bus stop plan
A mother living close to a proposed new Lancashire prison has said it is "disgraceful" to move a bus stop used by schoolchildren within its grounds.
Kate Lewis told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) she was appalled at children queuing up with inmates allowed out on day release.
The so-called "super prison" is planned close to the existing Wymott and Garth jails in the village of Ulnes Walton.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said day-release inmates were risk assessed.
A campaign group set up to oppose the plans for the 1,715-inmate category C jail spotted a reference to the proposed bus stop shift, from Willow Road on the Wymott housing estate to the new jail's car park, in a planning application submitted to Chorley Council.
It is currently used by two school and college services - the 412 to Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston and the 983 to Runshaw College in Leyland, and the 112 service between Preston and Croston.
'Worst nightmare'
Ms Lewis said prisoners using the present stop have other residents "keeping an eye on them".
She added: "You certainly don't want your children stood at a bus stop with criminals."
The mother claimed some of the inmates in the bus queue could be convicted sex offenders, like those housed at neighbouring category C Wymott prison, adding: "That's just my worst nightmare - it makes me feel sick."
The proposed new prison would be a "resettlement" facility for inmates about 18 months away from release.
Emma Curtis, from the Action Against Wymott & Garth 3rd Prison group, said prison visitors using the bus stop posed another problem.
"Not everybody in prison has bad associates.... but some will have unappealing associates [who] also go and visit. I don't want my son, who goes to college, associating with people like that."
A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: "We would like to reassure people that there is no reason for school bus services to visit the prison site and we have no plans to change the way these existing services operate."
The MoJ said: "Allowing carefully risk-assessed offenders, subject to strict conditions, on day release helps them find work and turn their backs on crime - protecting local communities."