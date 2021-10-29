Lancashire fake police officer scam: Man on CCTV image sought
An image of a man who police want to speak to over a fraud that left a woman £8,250 out of pocket has been released.
Lancashire Police said a man posing as a courier took the cash from the woman, who was in her 80s and from Longridge, at about 17:00 BST on 22 October.
She had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the police force, who had asked her to withdraw the funds and give them to the man.
Detectives said anyone who recognised the man should contact the force.
A police spokesman added that elderly victims from Lancaster, Blackburn and Preston had reported calls from "fraudsters purporting to be police officers" in the past month, and while the majority had not disclosed any information "others have sadly fallen victim to the scam with a total loss of more than £40,000".
Det Sgt Ash Johnston said "vulnerable people" were being targeted, "so please make your loved ones are aware of this latest scam".
'Terminate the call'
"If you do receive a call, immediately report the matter to the police as soon as possible," he said.
He added anyone who was unsure about whether a caller was an actual officer should "terminate the call... ring 101 and check that their name and collar number is genuine".
"We also want to make it clear that Lancashire Police would never ask for cash or for your bank details, or those of your loved ones."
The latest fraud is one of a number that have occurred across the county since the start of October.
On 8 October, elderly residents were warned to be vigilant after £23,500 was stolen in three telephone scams.
A week later, police issued a further warning after a man in his 80s left £7,500 on his doorstep for a fraudster posing as a police officer.
