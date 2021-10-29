Skelmersdale: People evacuated after strong wind damages homes
People have been evacuated from their homes after strong winds hit west Lancashire.
Lancashire Police said 24 properties in Skelmersdale had been damaged by what locals said was a tornado at about midday.
Firefighters were working with police and the council to make the buildings safe and assist residents.
West Lancashire Borough Council said clean-up teams were clearing the areas of debris.
Skelmersdale Police posted on Facebook: "West Lancashire isn't known for it's extreme weather, but just before midday today, a tornado (confirmed by residents) has travelled through the area causing a significant amount of damage to properties.
"Thankfully there are currently no reports of injuries, but there is some damage to roofing and on the floor due to this.
"The community have been fantastic confirming neighbours safety and welfare, and emergency services have been quick to respond."
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines from Skelmersdale and Ormskirk attended a "dangerous structure incident" along with a support pump from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.
West Lancashire Borough Council said had teams on the scene "to offer support and reassurance to the local community".
It said that surveyors and Building Control were attending to property repairs.
"We are still working in the affected area and have assessed a number of properties. The fire service have made any immediate issues safe," it added.