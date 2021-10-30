Blackpool biker injured in crash after police tried to stop him
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash shortly after police had attempted to stop him.
The 24-year-old suffered head, arm and internal injuries after colliding with a van in Queen's Promenade, Blackpool , Lancashire Police said.
The force which has appealed for witnesses, said officers attempted to stop the biker at about 10.50 BST on Friday.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The crash, which involved an Iveco Daily van, happened near the Montpelier Avenue junction, police said.
The motorcyclist, who is from Blackpool, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The van driver, a man in his 70s, was uninjured.
