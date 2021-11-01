Barrowford death Two men held on suspicion of murder
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in east Lancashire.
The body of the 45-year-old victim was found at an address in River Way, Barrowford at 17:20 BST on Friday.
Two men, aged 31 and 22, both from Nelson, were arrested following an appeal by Lancashire Police.
Detectives believe the victim was attacked on 19 October and have charged the men with murder following the results of a post-mortem examination.
