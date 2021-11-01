Student admitted killing in game of Truth or Dare, jury told
A student confessed his "darkest secret" of killing a 94-year-old woman in a house fire during a game of Truth or Dare, a jury has been told.
Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the remark weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died in her bungalow in Levens Drive, Heysham in May 2018.
Preston Crown Court heard her death was thought at the time to have been the result of a tragic accident.
Mr Darnton denies murder and an alternative count of manslaughter.
The court was told an initial investigation had concluded that Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, died in an accidental fire.
'You've killed someone'
She had been found in the conservatory area of the property on 28 May and carried out by firefighters.
She was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and then taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where she died three days later.
David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, said her death was presumed to be accidental until Mr Darnton admitted his involvement in a counselling session on 9 May 2019.
He said Mr Darnton spoke about a friend who "could send me to prison [because] of what he knows".
He added that the counsellor then ended the session, saying "I'm not really clear what you're saying, but I think you're trying to tell me you've killed someone", to which Mr Darnton nodded his head.
A week later, he was joined at a session by his stepfather Chris Gregory, the son of Mrs Gregory, and was asked by Mr Gregory if his mentioning of committing a crime was "all about my mum".
Mr McLachlan said that in response, Mr Darnton volunteered: "I set fire to the curtains with a lighter."
'I'm a monster'
Police subsequently spoke to Mr Darnton's friends, who told officers of a game of Truth or Dare they played weeks after Mrs Gregory's funeral.
The court heard he was asked to reveal his "darkest secret" and said: "I have a secret I haven't told anyone. I may have killed someone."
Mr McLachlan said he then admitted he killed his "grandmother", explained how he did it and said he did not want her to suffer any more as she had dementia.
He was arrested in May 2019 at an address in Combermere Road, Heysham, and his mobile phone and computer were seized.
Examination of the devices revealed searches in June 2018 for "murderer filled with despair", "I'm a murderer" and "I'm a monster and I'm going to hell".
A month later, another search was made for "feeling guilty for putting a loved one out of their misery", the court heard.
Mr McLachlan said a fire examination expert would tell the jury the blaze was started by naked flame ignition near to the front bedroom window and not by a discarded cigarette, and it was the prosecution's case that Mrs Gregory's death was "far from being a tragic accident".
The court was also told that in a prepared statement to police, Mr Darnton claimed that despite what he said to the counsellor, he did not either deliberately or accidentally start the fire and his admission to his friends had been "attention seeking behaviour" and an attempt to shock them so they would like him more.
The trial continues.
