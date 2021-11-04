BBC News

Body of woman recovered from Preston Docks

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The woman's body was pulled from the docks in Mariner's Way on Monday

The body of a woman aged in her 70s has been recovered from Preston Docks.

Police were called following a report of a body in the water at the docks on Mariner's Way at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.

Emergency services attended and recovered the body from the water, Lancashire Police said.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner, a spokesman for the force said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.