Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Blackburn to bid for city status
Blackburn is bidding to become a city as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
The Lancashire town made a similar bid in 2002 but lost out to neighbouring Preston.
Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council's deputy leader Quesir Mahmood said it was "a fantastic opportunity".
He said: "It gives you that recognition, that sense of pride, and I firmly believe there will be greater benefits in the long-term."
The Queen is due to confer city status on one or more towns next year to mark her 70-year reign.
Mr Mahmood told BBC Radio Lancashire: "We've got significant changes in terms of the development of the town centre, some of our cultural diversity and how we've gelled together putting us right in the mix.
"We've got a compelling story to tell of our heritage, our history and traditions, our links to past and present royalty.
"Just this year King George's Hall celebrated 100 years so we've got a fantastic story and we want to put a fantastic bid together to give it the best shot."
Bishop of Blackburn the Right Reverend Julian Henderson said: "Blackburn with Darwen has built a reputation for excellent interfaith work over many years.
"Being bestowed this honour by Her Majesty The Queen would also reflect the rich heritage of the town in relation to worship and community cohesion; as well as its rich cultural and industrial heritage."
Entries must be submitted by 8 December.
