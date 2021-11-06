Lancashire Police boss 'angry' after bonfire hoax calls
A police chief has said he is "sad and angry" after emergency services were attacked on Bonfire Night.
Crews "received a number of hoax calls only to be subjected to yobs attacking them with fireworks and other missiles" in Lancashire, a police spokesperson said.
No-one was injured but some police vehicles were damaged and are now out of action.
Lancashire Police Chief Constable Chris Rowley said it was "inexcusable".
Police said "many people were enjoying last night's Bonfire Night celebrations responsibly," however they, along with fire and ambulance crews, received hoax calls from some people in Blackburn and Burnley.
Mr Rowley added: "It makes me incredibly sad, angry and disappointed that people feel they can behave in this way towards my officers and the emergency services in general.
"The events of last night were totally inexcusable and show an utter lack of respect for emergency service workers who are going above and beyond, day in and day out, to keep our communities safe."
He added: "It is only a matter of good fortune that no police officers, paramedics or firefighters were seriously hurt in last's nights disgraceful events."
North West Fire Control (NWFC) said it received 347 calls on what is usually one of the busiest nights of the year for firefighters.
It followed "a relatively quiet year in 2020" due to pandemic restrictions, a NWFC spokesperson said.