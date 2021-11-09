A601(M): Council plans to downgrade one of UK's shortest motorways
One of the UK's shortest motorways could lose its top tier status to save about £30m, a council has said.
The A601(M), a 1.3 mile (2km) road which connects the M6 and A6 at Carnforth, would become an "all purpose" route under Lancashire County Council's plans.
Downgrading it would dramatically cut maintenance costs, the council said.
Councillor Charlie Edwards, who is in charge of highways, said there would be "no tangible disbenefit" for residents.
The planned reclassification of the road was prompted by an assessment that the five bridges along its length were in need of significant work to ensure they could remain in use, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The move would save about £30m in maintenance costs as the council would no longer have to be maintain the road to the strict criteria demanded for heavy traffic travelling at high speeds.
Mr Edwards told a cabinet meeting that the move would give "a direct saving with no tangible disbenefit to residents".
The A601(M) was originally built as part of the M6 Lancaster bypass in 1960 and was one of the UK's first sections of motorway.
There will be a six-week public consultation period on the plans before the council submits a formal revocation order to the Department for Transport for approval.