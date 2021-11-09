Rossendale: New electric trains could include ex-London Underground parts
Electric trains to connect Rossendale with Manchester could use old parts from former London Underground trains, new plans have revealed.
The trains could provide commuter services from Rossendale for the first time since the 1960s.
They would run on the existing Rawtenstall, Ramsbottom and Bury line.
The details emerged in a business plan which will be voted on by Rossendale Council later this week.
The overall aim is to enable commuter services from Rossendale into Bury with forward travel to Manchester.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said plans would create three new stations at Ewood Bridge, Stubbins and Buckley Wells which would also be a Metrolink tram interchange.
Rossendale Council was given the go-ahead to create a business plan for a new rail City-Valley Link with £150,000 funding from the Department for Transport and Lancashire County Council.
The borough council's cabinet will vote on authorising a further £16,000 on Wednesday.
Rossendale Council leader Alyson Barnes has welcomed the funding for the business case and said new train-tram links would boost the area's economy.
The fleet of battery-powered trains would use parts taken from old District Line trains.
Rossendale lost its mainstream railway services after the Beeching cuts of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
However last year the government set up a fund to restore rail lines.
