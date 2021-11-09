Murder arrest after man found dead in Nelson house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man whose body was found at a house.
The man, who was in his 40s, was found at a property on Berkeley Close in Nelson on Monday afternoon, Lancashire Police said.
The force said it was "believed he suffered multiple injuries" and a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his death would take place.
A 45-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A woman, 31, from Colne, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said the force's investigation was "very much ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone with any information".
"We are on with trying to trace the man's next of kin, so they can be informed and supported at this devastating time," he added.
"My thoughts remain with them."