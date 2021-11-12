Heysham fire: Student who murdered grandmother jailed
A "composed and calculating" student who murdered his step-grandmother in a house fire has been jailed for life.
Tiernan Darnton, 21, trapped 94-year-old Mary Gregory in a blaze at her home in Heysham, Lancashire in 2018.
Her death was treated as an accident until Darnton, who had confessed to the killing in a game of truth or dare, made a similar confession during counselling in 2019.
Darnton was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years.
He had denied murder but was convicted by a jury on Thursday at Preston Crown Court.
At the sentencing hearing, the judge said she rejected the notion that it had been "an act of mercy" by Darnton, who was 17 at the time.
Darnton claimed he had disabled a fire alarm and started the fire because he did not want Mrs Gregory to suffer any longer from dementia, the court heard.
'Kill list'
But Mrs Justice Yip said "no-one could seriously think that trapping an elderly woman in a burning building was an act of mercy".
She added: "Murder had been on your mind for some time... You were fascinated by serial killers and their crimes. You had dark thoughts."
The court also heard that "disturbing material," which was not presented to the jury during the trial, had also been found in Darnton's possession, including plans to stalk and attack women and a "kill list" with people's names on.
The jury was told an initial investigation had concluded that Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker, had died in an accidental fire on 28 May 2018.
However, police reopened the case in May 2019 after Darnton told a counsellor he had killed his stepfather's mother by using a lighter to set a curtain on fire at the house in Levens Drive.
'Blocked exit'
The court heard Darnton had also confessed several weeks after Mrs Gregory's death, during a game of truth or dare with two friends in which he revealed his "darkest secret".
The judge told him: "It is hard to imagine the horror Mrs Gregory must have felt when she realised her house was on fire and was filling with smoke.
"Neighbours heard her screams. Despite her frailty, she tried to get out, but she had been trapped.
"The fire service found her near to the conservatory doors, where you had blocked her exit."
She added that he had been "composed and calculating" when giving "untruthful evidence" to the jury.
The jury was shown detailed drawings found at Darnton's home which outlined the floorplan of his step-grandmother's home.
They contained labels including "good hiding place" and "quick exit" and references for needing a "good alibi".
Detectives also found searches on his mobile phone and computer from June 2018 which read "murderer filled with despair" and "I'm a monster and I'm going to hell".
Victoria Agulló, senior crown prosecutor at CPS, said Darnton had deliberately started the fire and then "took steps to prevent her from calling for help and escaping".
"I cannot begin to imagine the devastation this has caused to the family, losing their beloved relative in this way," she said.