Nelson murder: Manner of death left us shocked to the core, family say
- Published
The family of a man whose body was found at a house have said his death has left them "shocked to the core".
Lancashire Police said Michael Brierley was found with "horrific" injuries in Berkeley Close, Nelson on Monday.
Two men, aged 41 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of the 48-year-old's murder and remain in custody.
The force said a woman, aged 31, who was originally held on suspicion of assisting an offender had now been arrested on suspicion of murder.
In a statement, Mr Brierley's family said while they had "not been a close part of Michael's life for some time, the news and manner of his death has left us shocked to the core".
"We remember Michael from happy childhood times as a free and easy son and brother and sincerely hope that he is now resting in peace," they said.
"Our gratitude is enormous for the care, love and consideration shown to us by both friends and strangers."
The Lancashire force has asked anyone with information about people entering or leaving the property and of Mr Brierley's movements in the days before his death to get in touch.