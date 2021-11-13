Nelson death: Man charged with murder of Michael Brierley
A 45-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was found dead.
Michael Brierley, 48, was found fatally injured in Berkeley Close, Nelson, on Monday, Lancashire Police said.
Naeem Mustafa, 45, of St Paul's Road, Nelson, has been charged with his murder and wounding another person.
Jodie Clough, 33, of Brown Street West, Colne, has been charged with assisting an offender. Both will appear at Lancashire Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A 41-year-old man, from Brierfield, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.
