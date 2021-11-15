Blackpool swans die from suspected bird flu
- Published
A cordon has been put around a park lake where three swans died after showing symptoms of bird flu.
The swans became ill on the lake at Stanley Park in Blackpool over the weekend and were later found dead, Blackpool Council said.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been notified and other birds in the area are being monitored by the council.
People have been urged to avoid the lake and to not handle any ill birds.
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
Meanwhile in neighbouring Fylde, a protection zone has been put around a farm after bird flu was confirmed near Salwick on Friday.
Temporary control zones covering 3km (1.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in place around the site.