Morecambe shooting: Man hit in the face in alleyway attack

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Morecambe.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the man was hit in an alleyway off Skipton Street just before 18:00 GMT on Monday.

He added that the man, who is in his 20s, has been treated for facial injuries in hospital.

No arrests have been made so far, and police patrols in the area have been increased as a way of reassuring the public.

