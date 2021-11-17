Burnley sex assault: Teenage girl attacked in park
A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by a man in a park in Lancashire.
Police said the serious sexual assault happened in Scott Park, Burnley, at about 17:30 GMT on Tuesday.
No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack.
Lancashire Police said it had increased patrols in the area and appealed for anyone with information or with CCTV footage which may assist the investigation to come forward.
