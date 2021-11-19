Morecambe shooting: Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in the face in an alleyway.
The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered serious facial injuries in the shooting just off Skipton Street in Morecambe at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.
A 26-year-old man from Morecambe has appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court after being charged over the shooting.
He will next appear at Preston Crown Court on 20 December.
A 41-year-old woman, from Lancaster, arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains in police custody for questioning.
Two boys, aged 13 and 16, both from Lancaster, and a 55-year-old man, from Morecambe, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been bailed until next month.
