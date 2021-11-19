Burnley park rape: Man arrested after teenage girl attacked
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a teenage girl was attacked in a park.
Lancashire Police said the girl had been grabbed from behind by a man and then sexually assaulted in Scott Park, Burnley, at about 17:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A 29-year-old man, from Burnley, is being questioned by police.
He has also been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was attacked while walking through a subway on Gannow Lane at 16:50 on 8 November.
Det Ch Insp Derry Crorken has urged anyone with information to come forward.
"Although we have now made an arrest our inquiries remain very much ongoing," he added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.