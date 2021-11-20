Cedric Robinson: Queen's Guide to Morecambe Bay sands dies
- Published
A man who guided more than 500,000 people including Prince Philip across the treacherous sands of Morecambe Bay has died at the age of 88.
Cedric Robinson stepped down as the Queen's Guide to Morecambe Bay after 57 years in 2019.
He was the 25th - and longest-serving - holder of the role, which was set up in 1548, and was paid £15 a year.
In a tribute, the Guide over Sands Trust said "now Cedric, it is time to rest your sandy feet".
Mr Robinson was born in the village of Flookburgh, on the south Cumbrian coast.
He dedicated his life to running the famous cross-bay walks, which can involve up to 600 people at a time and take about three hours to complete.
The bay, where 23 Chinese cockle pickers died in 2004, is notorious for quicksand, fast-rising tides, swirling currents and deep tidal channels.
A family spokesman said: "He pioneered fundraising cross-bay walks and was responsible for leading 6,000 charity walkers a year, avoiding the treacherous quicksands and dangerous areas."
When Mr Robinson retired two years ago, Michael Wilson took over the role of the Queen's Guide to the Sands.
In a joint tribute with other marshalls, he said they "thought the world" of Mr Robinson, adding that he had joined them on walks earlier this year.
"Cedric had a huge following and we know that this news will make the community shed a tear," he said.