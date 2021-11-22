Star Flyer: Blackpool ride relocated to new site over council concerns
A giant amusement ride which Blackpool Council ordered to be dismantled shortly before it opened has been relocated to a new site in the resort.
The 213ft (65m) Star Flyer was moved to Tower Festival Headland over council concerns it could be a hazard to people and vehicles in St John's Square.
The ride opened on Sunday but later broke down, leaving riders stuck in the air for about seven minutes.
Operators Blackpool Promotions said the riders were "brought down safely".
"The ride was only down for a matter of minutes and fully operational for around nine hours on the day," head of operations John Westhead said.
He said everyone was "brought down safely by the ride's manual system" and "went back on the ride straight afterwards and had a fantastic time".
"This was a very minor issue in what was a fantastic day for Blackpool."
'Spectacular views'
The installation of the ride was halted on Friday after the council said the organisers had made a late change to their plans, which originally proposed small-scale children's rides.
A spokesman said it was considered that it would not be safe to operate so close to a public highway.
Following discussions, it was agreed the ride, which is one-third the height of Blackpool, would be moved to an area in front of the famous landmark.
The council said the new site provided "spectacular views across the town".
Council leader Lynn Williams said the authority had pledged to "do whatever we could to help the organisers find a new, more suitable location [and] we have done that by providing a promenade site".
"We can now look forward to a spectacular festive season in Blackpool," she added.