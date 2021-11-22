Morecambe shooting: Second man charged with attempted murder
- Published
A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in the face in an alleyway.
The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered serious facial injuries in the shooting just off Skipton Street in Morecambe at about 18:00 GMT on 15 November, Lancashire Police said.
A 19-year-old man from Swinton in Salford, Greater Manchester is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
A man, 26, from Morecambe, was charged with attempted murder on Friday.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 20 December.
Another 19-year-old man from Greater Manchester who was arrested on Friday has been bailed on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder but recalled to prison for other matters, Lancashire Police said.
Two boys, aged 13 and 16, both from Lancaster, and a 55-year-old man, from Morecambe, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been bailed until next month.
A 41-year-old woman, from Lancaster, arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains in police custody for questioning, while a woman, 29, arrested on the same charge, has been released on bail.