Bonfire Night attacks in Blackburn and Burnley: Five youths arrested
- Published
Four boys and a girl have been arrested in connection with firework attacks on emergency services on Bonfire Night.
The five, aged 14 to 16, were held on suspicion of affray.
Responding to what turned out to be hoax calls, fire, ambulance and police crews were pelted with fireworks and other missiles in parts of Blackburn and Burnley.
The arrests have been made in connection with an incident on Lambeth Street, Blackburn.
Lancashire Police said a number of vehicles had been damaged and it was "only good fortune that no-one was injured".
Ch Supt Mark Winstanley said: "The events of Bonfire Night were utterly disgraceful. Not only did the actions of this small minority of people put the safety of people at risk but they diverted resources from attending genuine emergency calls."