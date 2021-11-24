Rossendale Forest: New trees planted amid ash dieback crisis
- Published
Thousands of trees are to be planted in Lancashire in response to a disease that is having a devastating effect on one of Britain's most common species.
Experts fear ash dieback disease fungus will kill 80% of the UK's ash trees over the next 50 years.
The Rossendale Forest project will plant young trees, partly to replace those which have already been lost.
Planting will start imminently, with 1,200 new trees near Loveclough, and more expected in the Spodden Valley.
Councillor Karl Kempson backs the scheme, having suffered the loss of trees in Rossendale to ash dieback.
The scheme also aims to address climate change, reduce carbon emissions and create new green spaces.
School, river and nature groups will take part in the project, which will also support peat bogs.