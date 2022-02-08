Burnley M&S double stabbing trial jury discharged
- Published
The jury in the trial of a man alleged to have tried to kill two women in a department store has been discharged.
The manager of Marks & Spencer in Burnley, Lancashire, was wounded in the neck and a customer was stabbed in the arm on 2 December 2020.
Munawar Hussain, 58, from Burnley, denies two counts of attempted murder.
Judge Nicholas Dean QC dismissed the jury at Manchester Crown Court for legal reasons. A new trial date of 6 July has been set.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.