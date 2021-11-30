Blackpool councillor criticised for moving to Devon
A Blackpool councillor has insisted he can still represent residents in the town after criticism over his move to Devon, nearly 300 miles away.
Simon Blackburn resigned as council leader in March and said he would relinquish his Brunswick seat at the 2023 local election after a "serious allegation" was made about him.
A Labour probe into the allegation was dropped when he quit the party.
Fellow councillor Gary Coleman said the situation was "embarrassing".
The national Labour party suspended Mr Blackburn in 2020 after the complaint, the nature of which has never been made public, was made.
Mr Blackburn has since relocated to the West Country, raising questions about his ability to represent his ward for which he receives the basic councillor's allowance of £10,480 a year.
However, he said Brunswick residents would continue to be "fully and robustly represented by me until the next election in May 2023", adding he regularly travelled to Blackpool and was "proud of my 100% attendance at council meetings".
"Most tasks can be done via email, phone and video conferencing," he said.
'Long distance arrangement'
Brunswick councillor Mr Coleman, who is also an independent after his own fall-out with Labour, said: "It seems hard to imagine he will be making weekly 560-mile round trips back to Blackpool for council and ward business during the next 18 months."
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the situation was "embarrassing" for Mr Blackburn but "also sad" for the residents of Brunswick ward who elected him.
Mr Coleman also said a by-election could have taken place in Brunswick in May.
Councillor Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on the council, said: "I'm not sure how anyone can effectively represent the people who voted for them when they are living nearly 300 miles away."
However, he said it was "up to the people of Brunswick ward to decide if they are happy with this long distance arrangement".
The Labour group on Blackpool Council did not respond to a request for a comment from the Local Democracy Reporting Service.