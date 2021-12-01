Burnley brothers jailed after student, 19, shot in face
Two brothers involved in the "cowardly" shooting of a 19-year-old "innocent" student in Lancashire have been jailed.
The victim, who has not been named, was shot in the face after a group of other youths had a row with one of the brothers in a Brierfield supermarket.
Lee Barnett, 37, was jailed at Burnley Crown Court for 28 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder.
Neil Barnett, who admitted grievous bodily harm with intent, was sentenced to seven years and two months.
Lancashire Police said Neil Barnett had accused teenagers of pushing in front of him while queuing at Morrisons in Colne Road in March. He then racially abused and threatened to kill them and their families.
A "physical altercation" then took place outside, from which Neil Barnett came off worse, police said.
He then called his brother, who travelled from Kinross Street in Burnley, where they both lived, to Brierfield.
Police said the brothers tried to seek out the youngsters who had been involved in the argument but they had fled.
The Barnett brothers then attacked their victim, an entirely innocent bystander.
CCTV footage captured Neil Barnett wielding an axe while he and his brother grappled with the teenager.
Lee Barnett then shot him at close range with a shotgun, causing serious facial injuries.
"The level of violence used was shocking... and could have easily resulted in the death of an innocent young man," said Det Ch Insp Jane Webb.
"Neil Barnett recruited his brother in his search for vengeance and they launched a cowardly attack on a man who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."
She added the defendants "chose not to answer any questions during their police interviews" but thanks to overwhelming evidence including "critical CCTV evidence" they were "left with little option but to admit what they had done".
In a statement, the victim thanked police and said: "This has been a traumatic time for me and I am grateful justice has prevailed."