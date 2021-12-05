BBC News

Tyson Fury: Drainpipe sculpture of boxer unveiled in Morecambe

Published
Image source, Anthony Padgett/Reuters
Image caption,
The creator of a Tyson Fury artwork says it "depicts the essence of the punch"

A drainpipe sculpture representing world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been unveiled in his adopted hometown of Morecambe.

Anthony Padgett, who made the work, said: "It depicts the essence of the punch, the key moment in boxing."

The sculptor, also from Morecambe, said the contemporary artwork showed the Lancashire resort was "progressive in its views of art".

Manchester-born Fury moved to Morecambe after his marriage in 2008.

The 33-year-old retained his WBC title, after beating Deontay Wilder in the US this October.

Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Tyson Fury, seen with his wife Paris and boxing colleagues, won the WBC title again this October

The eye-catching artwork was unveiled at Morecambe Bay Art Fair and will be sited outside a seafront café near where Fury used to train.

Mr Padgett, who has also made drainpipe sculptures of animals, said: "I used to see Tyson Fury in the cafe but never spoke to him. I hope he likes the work."

Image source, Anthony Padgett
Image caption,
Artist Anthony Padgett (above) unveiled the sculpture in Morecambe

