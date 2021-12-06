Blackpool stabbing: Arrests after man attacked in bar
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a bar in Blackpool.
Police said a man in his 20s suffered a stab wound to his lower back in Flamingo on Queen Street at about 05:15 GMT on Sunday.
A 17-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man, both from Birmingham, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The injured man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Lancashire Police said the two arrested men remained in custody and appealed for any witnesses or people with information to contact the force.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "We appreciate this will have caused concern in the community but we will have extra patrols in the area to offer reassurance, and anybody with concerns or questions is welcome to speak to an officer."