Preston stabbing: Man charged after boy, 13, hurt
- Published
A man has been charged after a 13-year-old boy was found stabbed in a street.
The teenager was stabbed in the leg in Ribbleton Lane in Preston at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday. He was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
A 44-year-old man from Blackburn has been charged with wounding with intent and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.
Lancashire Police urged anyone with information to contact the force.
The man was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.