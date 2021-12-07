Covid lockdown quizmaster Jay Flynn given MBE by Prince William
The man whose lockdown online pub quizzes earned him the title of the "nation's quizmaster" has been given his MBE by Prince William.
Jay Flynn hosted weekly quizzes, which at their peak attracted 180,000 people, and raised more than £1m for charity.
He was made an MBE in October last year but has now received his medal for services for charity at Windsor Castle.
Mr Flynn, from Darwen in Lancashire, said it was "the most incredible day ever".
The 39-year-old quizmaster said he was "so pleased and honoured" to have met Prince William.
"He told me that he has not done a quiz yet but wants to get involved," he added.
"I think he'll do really well. It's just that great intelligence and that aura, you've got to be confident in a quiz to know that you're right."
Mr Flynn became a sensation during lockdown when his virtual pub quiz went viral after he mistakenly set a Facebook event to public instead of private and attracted 500,000 people.
The pub landlord also broke the record for the world's longest streamed quiz when he kept a game going for more than 35 hours.
His online pub quizzes still take place twice a week and have about 20,000 players.
"I still play on Thursday night. So I finish my live quiz and then I go and join my quiz team," Mr Flynn said.
"I talk to 16,000 people, asking questions, and then I go and toddle off to to my local pub and sit with 30 or 40 others."
