Lancashire child rapist jailed after confessing to attack
- Published
A "vile" and "dangerous" child rapist has been jailed for sexually abusing two 12-year-old girls in Lancashire.
Patrick McCann was convicted of raping one girl in Accrington and sexually abusing the other in Blackburn.
He was arrested after complaining his life was in danger and telling police: "I have something I need to get off my chest. I raped a child."
McCann was jailed for 12 years and six months after admitting rape and several counts of sexual activity with a child.
Sitting at Preston Crown Court, Judge Robert Altham also gave him a further extended licence period of three years.
The Recorder of Preston said McCann must serve at least two thirds of his custodial sentence before he is eligible to go before the parole board.
He was also ordered to be put on the sex offenders register for life.
Lancashire Police said McCann, of no fixed address, had told a woman in Enfield Street, Accrington on 18 May that his life was in danger.
He then flagged down the attending police car and confessed to the attacks.
Police said McCann had plied one victim with cigarettes and alcohol before abusing her.
Det Con Hazel Richardson described McCann's crimes as "abhorrent" and said he "clearly presents a risk of harm to young girls through his vile sexual interests".
She said he was a "dangerous offender" and she was "pleased he has now been given this significant custodial sentence".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk