Blackpool special needs school wins School Of The Year award
Staff and students from a special educational needs school are "very excited and proud" to have been named England's School Of The Year, a head teacher has said.
Highfurlong School in Blackpool won the government-endorsed National Schools Awards prize at the House of Lords.
Head teacher Neil Oldham said: "It was a wonderful surprise" after a "relentless 18 months".
He said staff had worked flat out during the Covid pandemic.
"Staff, students and parents were like one big family and this is just brilliant," he added.
Mr Oldham, who began working at the school four years ago, said the school was nominated anonymously for the award but he had since discovered a retired staff member had put them forward.
"It's incredible - we're still in London but I have been told the children are very excited and proud of the award," he said.
The school, which is rated outstanding by Ofsted, is situated on Blackpool Old Road and has 112 students aged two to 19.