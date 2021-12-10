Lancashire drink-spiking operation 'will be clear deterrent'
- Published
A police operation targeting drink spiking in Lancashire will act as a "clear deterrent" and ensure people can "enjoy their night out without feeling unsafe", a commissioner has said.
Operation Night Guardian will see more patrols in licensed premises and the use of special drink testing kits.
Lancashire Police said street pastors and support workers will also offer help to anyone who needs it.
It will offer "reassurance", Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said.
'Issue of concern'
A force spokesman said the operation was a "proactive response to deterring and detecting spiking offences" and part of Lancashire Police's Violence Against Women and Girls strategy.
He said it would see "both plain clothed and uniformed officers" patrolling venues to "reassure revellers and look out for suspicious activity and offending behaviour".
Assistant Chief Constable Ian Dawson said the force was aware that drink spiking was "an issue of concern for people and, whilst we have had a limited number of reports in Lancashire, we want to reassure the public that we are responding positively".
"Over the coming weeks and months, together with licensees, we will be using a range of tactics to keep people safe and doing all we can to identify offenders, gain evidence and pursue criminal prosecutions for offences including spiking," he added.
Mr Snowden said the operation had his "full support and I have made additional funding available to help tackle violence against women and girls in the night time economy".
"This operation will act as a clear deterrent to anyone considering committing this type of crime," he added.
"I will continue to work closely with the constabulary and our partners in the night time economy to ensure that people across Lancashire can enjoy their night out without feeling unsafe or worrying about drink spiking."