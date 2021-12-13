Blackburn pods provide emergency housing for rough sleepers
Ten self-contained pods providing emergency housing for rough sleepers are being installed in Blackburn.
The pods, housed on the Shadsworth Leisure Centre site, offer a safe space for the vulnerable to keep warm or self-isolate, the council said.
Funded by the government's winter Protect Programme, they are insulated, have a bed, toilet, shower, key-coded door and have on-site security.
It is hoped they could be a "stepping stone towards independent living".
The pods, which will be in place until the end of March, also have kitchen access and an office.
Mustafa Desai, executive member for adult services at Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: "We never give up on anyone and have staff working every day offering our support.
"We don't want anyone to be sleeping rough here and this facility, combined with our wider housing offer, means no one has to.
"Through engagement with rough sleepers we hope this will act as a stepping stone towards independent living.
"A smaller individual unit is sometimes what people are looking for."
