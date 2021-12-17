Jordan Monaghan: Man guilty of murdering his children and partner
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his 24-day-old daughter, 21-month-old son and partner.
Jordan Monaghan, 30, smothered his daughter Ruby at the family home in January 2013 before also smothering his son Logan at a swimming pool eight months later.
He then murdered his partner Evie Adams by poisoning her with an overdose of tramadol and diazepam in 2019.
Monaghan, of Blackburn, was convicted after a trial at Preston Crown Court.
The construction worker smothered his daughter on New Year's Day in 2013 as she slept in a Moses basket, while the child's mother Laura Gray, 28, was asleep upstairs.
Eight months later he took his son Logan to a public swimming pool and smothered him while they were alone in a changing room cubicle.
The 10-week trial heard both Ruby and Logan suffered a "collapse" and were seen by medics in the months before their deaths but no serious medical condition was found.
Duncan Smith QC, prosecuting, told the court they both recovered prior to a final fatal event, when Monaghan "unlawfully and deliberately" obstructed their breathing.