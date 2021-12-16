Covid: 'Immediate cancellations' over Omicron socialising advice
- Published
Hospitality venues in Lancashire say they had "immediate cancellations" after people were urged to "think carefully" about socialising due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
The prime minister gave the advice amid record UK Covid cases.
A hotel near Garstang said its phone was "the hottest thing" following the briefing, with 40 rooms cancelled.
In Chorley, an entertainment venue said within five minutes "worried customers" had phoned up to axe their plans.
Managing Director of Escape Entertainment Ian Kearney told BBC Radio Lancashire the venue had lost 25% of its December bookings so far which was "potentially catastrophic".
"In some cases [customers have] deferred to January which is ok but from last year's experience the appetite for a Christmas party in January has gone and you get cancellations, " he said.
The UK recorded 78,610 new Covid cases on Wednesday - the highest daily number reported since the start of the pandemic.
At the Downing Street briefing Boris Johnson said he was not shutting pubs and restaurants but advised people to "think carefully before you go".
England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty urged the public not to "mix with people you don't have to" and warned more Covid records would be broken as the Omicron variant surges.
Sean Wilkinson from Guy's Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow near Garstang said his hotel and restaurant complex lost 40 room bookings after the briefing.
He said: "The phone was the hottest thing yesterday with people cancelling.
"The government advice is contradictory because people have been told to work from home but to go out and meet people - this is normally a very busy time for our industry."
Mr Kearney is calling for financial support for his industry and said he felt the government was "tip-toeing around a lockdown" and that meant "we are in limbo [while also] carrying significant losses from last year".
UK Hospitality has also called for business rates to be deferred and VAT discounts extended.
The chancellor is due to speak to hospitality leaders later.
A Treasury spokesman said: "As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are closely monitoring the impact of the virus on the economy... Our £400bn Covid support package will continue to help businesses well into spring next year and of course we will continue to respond proportionately to the changing path of the virus."