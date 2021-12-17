Duke of Cambridge pledges support for Blackburn's city status bid
- Published
The Duke of Cambridge has promised to "keep his fingers crossed" for a town's bid for city status in a meeting with its council leader.
Prince William made the comments at Windsor Castle when he appointed Mohammed Khan CBE for services to local government in Blackburn.
The Lancashire town has mounted a second bid to become a city as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
Prince William was "interested to hear" how the town had entered, Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan came to Blackburn in 1965 from Pakistan and was first elected as a councillor in 1992.
He is to retire as councillor and borough leader in May next year.
'Passion'
Mr Khan said being appointed CBE was a "very proud moment" for him and his family, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Khan said the Prince, who visited Witton Country Park in 2011, was "interested to hear that we had entered the competition".
"He promised to keep his finger's crossed for the town," he added.
"Local government deserves recognition for the essential role it place in our society.
"I have a lot of people to thank for their support who share my passion for serving the people of Blackburn with Darwen."