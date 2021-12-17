Heysham explosion: Two charged with manslaughter over house blast
- Published
A man and a woman have been charged with manslaughter after a gas explosion at a house which killed a toddler.
Two-year-old George Hinds died in the blast in Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, on 16 May.
Four other people were hurt in the explosion, which destroyed two homes and seriously damaged a third.
Sharon and Darren Greenham, aged 51 and 44, of Ambleside Avenue in Lancaster, have been charged with manslaughter and theft, Lancashire Police said.
They are due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates' Court on 12 January.
The blast caused debris to cover nearby streets and fields and residents described it as sounding "like a bomb going off".
George was described as a "beautiful little angel" by his parents who said they were devastated by his death.