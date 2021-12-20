BBC News

Blackpool couple prosecuted over 'nightmare' noisy cockerels

Published
Image source, Maigheach-gheal
Image caption,
Residents complained about the noise caused by crowing cockerels for more than three years

A couple whose crowing cockerels have "caused misery" to a dozen residents have been ordered to find them a new home, a councillor has said.

Alexander and Lorraine Burgeen, 60 and 58, have been prosecuted for noise nuisance at their home in Quebec Avenue, Bispham, Blackpool.

They pleaded guilty at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Councillor Rick Scott said: "You'd expect this if you lived on a farm but not in a residential street."

He said the noise had been a "nightmare" for nearby residents for more than three years.

Image source, Google
Image caption,
Councillor Rick Scott says you do not expect cockerels waking you up in a residential street

The Conservative councillor, who represents Blackpool Council's Greenlands ward, said: "It is very annoying at any time but especially at five o'clock in the morning.

"Residents are overjoyed the court told the couple to get rid of the cockerels and they hope this is the end of the matter."

The BBC has tried to contact Mr and Mrs Burgeen, who were both given a conditional 12-month discharge and ordered to pay court costs of £100 as well as a victim surcharge of £22, to comment.

