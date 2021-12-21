Heysham explosion: Third person charged over house gas blast
A third person has been charged in connection with a gas explosion that killed a toddler in Lancashire.
Two-year-old George Hinds died in the blast in Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham on 16 May.
Sharon and Darren Greenham, aged 51 and 44, of Ambleside Avenue in Lancaster, have been charged with manslaughter and theft.
Paul Marsh, 54, of Banks Crescent, has now also been charged with theft and criminal damage.
All three will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on 12 January.
A third man, 47, previously held in connection with the incident, will not face charges, Lancashire Police said.
Four other people were hurt in the explosion, which destroyed two homes and seriously damaged a third.
The blast caused debris to cover nearby streets and fields and residents described it as sounding "like a bomb going off".
George was described as a "beautiful little angel" by his parents, who said they were devastated by his death.