Stolen baby Jesus figure found near Preston nativity scene

Image source, Preston City Council
Image caption,
The figure was taken when the scene in the Flag Market was vandalised

A baby Jesus figure which was stolen from a city's nativity scene has been found leaning against a nearby tree.

The figurine was taken when the "popular" scene in the Flag Market in Preston was vandalised earlier this week, the city council said.

The authority appealed for Jesus to be returned to the Town Hall before Christmas.

Local resident Trevor Edwards tweeted that he spotted it leaning against a nearby tree on Tuesday night.

A council spokesman said: "It's a Christmas miracle, we can't wait to be reunited when Trevor brings him to the Town Hall today."

The council previously said the crib was repaired and a temporary figurine installed until baby Jesus was returned.

Mark Whittle, from Preston Business Improvement District, said: "Some people might see a humorous side of this but ultimately it is vandalism and theft.

"Lots of people come to the city centre to see that as a Christmas tradition."

