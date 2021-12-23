Council rejects plan for 'super' prison in Ulnes Walton
- Published
Councillors have rejected a government proposal to build a new "super" jail near two others in central Lancashire.
Chorley Council planning committee ignored advice by planning officers for a 1,715 inmate category C prison near the existing Garth and Wymott jails.
Officers had recommended allowing the jail which would have seen the combined prison population outstrip the number of residents living in Ulnes Walton.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it is considering its response.
Councillors voted by 12 to one to dismiss the MoJ application, which received more than 130 local objections, citing concerns over damage to the greenbelt, road safety and the impact of increased traffic on those living nearby.
Villagers have fought the plan as the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) .revealed in October, their resolve was only strengthened after it emerged that the proposal would have involved relocating a bus stop - used by schoolchildren - to within the prison grounds.
The new Ulnes Walton prison would have given the area a prison population of 3,765 compared to the village population of 2,761.
Speaking after the meeting Emma Curtis, from the Action Against Wymott and Garth Third Prison group, said that residents were "absolutely elated" by the decision.
She added that the result was a victory for "a small community that pulled together and stood up for what's right and what they believe in".
The planned "super" prison would have acted as a resettlement unit for male offenders, preparing them for release.
The development was intended to help fulfil a government commitment to deliver a total of 18,000 new prison places by the mid-2020s.
Committee member Councillor Aaron Beaver said he could not believe that there was not "a better site" somewhere else.
Councillor Alan Whittaker claimed the MoJ was attempting to "justify the unjustifiable" by presenting the proposed jail as a viable option.
He said: "It might be the best value for the Ministry of Justice but it's not the best value for this community in Chorley."
A MoJ spokesman said: "We are considering the council's decision and will continue to work closely with local authorities and the community."