Peter Pike: Former Labour MP for Burnley dies aged 84
- Published
Former Labour MP for Burnley Peter Pike has died at the age of 84.
Political figures said he was a "true gentleman" and "campaigner for social justice" after his death was announced on Monday night.
Mr Pike served as the the town's MP from 1983 to 2005 after joining the Labour party in 1956.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was "Labour through and through, a great MP for Burnley, thoughts are with his family".
Former Labour MP Mike Gapes added: "Peter was a good parliamentary colleague, an internationalist and campaigner for social justice.
"My thoughts are with his family and friends."
Mr Pike made three visits to South Africa from 1986 to 1990 and his role in the anti-apartheid movement was praised in Parliament in 2013 after Nelson Mandela died.
'Lovely, generous man'
Father-of-two Mr Pike sat on the Labour frontbench between 1990 and 1994 when he served as a spokesman on rural affairs and housing.
He also sat on several committees and groups and was among the Labour backbench rebels who voted against the war in Iraq.
In June 2015, Mr Pike was re-elected as chair of Burnley Constituency Labour Party, a role he stood down from in January 2016.
Steve McCabe, MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, said he was "a lovely, generous man".
Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson said he "always found Peter a true gentleman" and said his "prayers are with his daughters Carol and Jane".
Burnley Football Club are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Clarets Trust Chairman, Peter Pike.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 27, 2021
Everyone at the Club sends their condolences to Peter’s family and friends at this very sad time.https://t.co/is1LBvZ3oB pic.twitter.com/thtNRVvcCL
Burnley Football Club said it was "deeply saddened" following Mr Pike's death.
Former mayor of Burnley Lord Wajid Khan said he was "devastated and saddened at the loss of a dear friend".
"He was one of the finest public servants Burnley has had. My condolences to the whole family," he said.