Blackpool New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled amid winds warning
- Published
Blackpool's New Year's Eve firework display has been cancelled due to a forecast of strong blustery winds.
The free event was due to take place at 17:00 GMT at the Christmas By The Sea village on the Tower Festival Headland.
The attraction, which includes a free skating rink, light projection shows, rides and log cabins serving food and drink, will remain open.
A spokesman for VisitBlackpool said it was "really disappointed" but the decision was based on safety advice.
He said: "Unfortunately, as the fireworks were being fired from the beach, it isn't possible to move the time of the display to later this evening because of tidal conditions.
"We have therefore taken the decision to cancel now to give people the earliest opportunity to plan their day."
A spokesman for fireworks company Titanium added: "Very reluctantly we have had to advise Blackpool Council that we will be unable to fire the show due to gusting winds from an unfavourable direction."
The Christmas village will remain in place until 3 January as part of an extended Blackpool Illuminations season.